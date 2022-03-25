Why Okta Stock Dropped Again Friday

What happened

Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) continued to tumble through the end of the week Friday, down 4% as of 1:55 p.m. EDT. There's no new bad news on the extent of the hack of Okta's systems that was first reported on Tuesday.

But there is some news.

So what

Specifically, last night, Reuters reported that London police have arrested seven people suspected of being involved in the hack and of being part of the Lapsus$ hacking group that executed it. What's most surprising about this news is that the hackers are all "between the ages of 16 and 21."

Yes, you heard that right. Okta may have gotten itself hacked by a bunch of teenagers.

The British police aren't releasing any more information on the suspected hackers, and all have been released "pending investigation," says Reuters, which suggests the evidence tying these suspects to the crime may not be quite airtight. In particular, it's not at all clear why kids in Britain might be part of a hacking group that, reportedly, communicates primarily in Portuguese and broken English.

Now what

Those quirks aside, it's not too hard to figure out why investors might still find today's news disconcerting. If the British suspects are the same folks who broke into Okta's computers and stole customer information back in January, the question naturally arises: Just how good (which is to say, bad) is Okta's security if its systems can be so easily outwitted by a bunch of kids?

This just might be one rare instance in which investors would prefer to learn that the police have arrested the wrong people and that Okta's real hackers are rather more proficient master criminals, yet to be identified.

10 stocks we like better than Okta

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Okta wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Okta. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.