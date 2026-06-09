Why OKLO's ARMEC Buy Is More Than Just a Manufacturing Deal

Oklo Inc.’s OKLO acquisition of ARMEC gives the company a more direct grip on one of the biggest challenges in advanced nuclear development, turning reactor designs into manufacturable systems. ARMEC is an Oak Ridge-based precision manufacturing and mechanical engineering firm with more than two decades of experience in nuclear-related machining, prototyping, fabrication, inspection and procurement support. The deal adds roughly 40 engineers, machinists, welders, fabricators and technical specialists to OKLO’s platform, strengthening its internal capacity at a time when execution speed and supply-chain control are becoming critical investor concerns.

The strategic value lies in vertical integration. ARMEC has already worked with OKLO’s engineering teams on nozzle manufacturing, helping move early test-fit hardware toward more controlled workflows involving drawings, inspection planning, quality procedures and supplier troubleshooting. By bringing these capabilities in-house, OKLO can shorten feedback loops between design and production, improve visibility into manufacturing constraints and reduce dependence on outside suppliers for specialized nuclear components. Importantly, ARMEC was free-cash-flow positive in its latest fiscal year, suggesting that the acquisition may add capability without becoming a major operating drain.

The market response highlights why this deal matters. OKLO shares reportedly rose about 4% in premarket trading after the announcement and were up 1.5% during market hours, even though the stock remained down almost 18% year to date. That mixed reaction implies that investors see the ARMEC acquisition as a useful execution step, but not yet a full answer to broader concerns around deployment timing, capital intensity and regulatory progress.

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OKLO is not alone in using acquisitions to solve execution and supply-chain challenges. Other nuclear companies are also buying technology, logistics and manufacturing capabilities to strengthen their platforms and prepare for rising demand.

Nuclear Operators Use Deals to Build Execution Strength

NANO NuclearEnergy NNE is using acquisitions to build a stronger, more complete nuclear platform. NANO Nuclear acquired patents from USNC that can support its ZEUS, ODIN, KRONOS MMR and LOKI Micro Modular Reactor (“MMR”) reactor programs. NANO Nuclear also acquired Secured Transportation Services, giving it in-house nuclear fuel logistics and transport skills. This helps NANO Nuclear protect key technology, improve deployment planning, support fuel-cycle needs and reduce dependence on outside partners as it moves toward commercialization.

Meanwhile, BWX Technologies BWXT is using acquisitions to expand its role in U.S. nuclear manufacturing. BWX Technologies agreed to acquire Precision Components Group, including Precision Custom Components and DC Fabricators. The deal gives BWX Technologies more heavy-manufacturing space, skilled workers and capabilities in pressure vessels, heat exchangers, machining, welding and fabrication. For BWX Technologies, this strengthens its ability to serve rising commercial nuclear demand with more speed, capacity and control over complex component production.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

From a valuation standpoint, OKLO trades at a price-to-book ratio of 3.89, above the industry.

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OKLO currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.96 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 23 brokerage firms.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.