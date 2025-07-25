Why Oklo Stock's Bouncing All Over the Place Today

Key Points BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Oklo stock with an underperform rating today.

The French bank forecasts buyers of Oklo stock could lose 80% of their investment -- or worse.

Oklo's not profitable, and it's burning cash rapidly.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) stock tumbled nearly 5% in early trading Friday before recovering, moving into positive territory -- then falling again. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, shares of the small nuclear reactor R&D shop are back in the red, down 1.3% and falling further.

And you can blame the French for all of it.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Bearish on Oklo

In a note covered on The Fly this morning, French investment bank BNP Paribas analysts blasted Oklo as a bad investment and likely to "underperform" the stock market. Initiating coverage with a $14 price target on the $74 (!) stock, BNP basically told investors to buckle up and prepare for losses of more than 80%.

So no wonder the stock is selling off. The bigger surprise is that Oklo stock isn't down much, much more than it already is today.

Is Oklo stock a sell?

BNP Paribas is based out of France, one of the biggest builders and users of nuclear power in the world. It's probably safe to assume the bank has good insight into nuclear economics, and the likelihood that Oklo will end up earning a profit. It's disappointing, then, that The Fly really didn't give us a lot of detail on why it thinks the stock will underperform.

But we can still guess.

Unprofitable since its foundation, and forecast by most analysts to keep on losing money through 2029 at least, Oklo's future is anything but certain. Worse, the company has only about $200 million in the bank, but at current rates of cash burn, could blow through that by mid-2027 -- long before reaching profitability.

Maybe Oklo will beat the odds. Maybe it will be a fabulous investment... eventually. For now, however, the company seems on financial thin ice. I agree that Oklo stock is a sell.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,774!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,064,942!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,040% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.