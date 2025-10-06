Why Is Oklo Stock Soaring Today?

Key Points

A string of positive news over the past few weeks is continuing to drive Oklo shares higher as the energy needs of AI data centers are front and center in the minds of many investors.

Most recently, the company was chosen by the U.S. Department of Energy for a new pilot program.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Shares of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) are climbing on Monday, up 11% as of 1:30 p.m. ET. The spike comes as the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.6%.

The nuclear energy company working to develop small modular reactors (SMRs) announced last week that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for another pilot program.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The DOE picks Oklo

Oklo will join the DOE's Advanced Nuclear Fuel Line Pilot Project aimed at advancing nuclear fuel technology. The company will "build and operate three fuel-fabrication facilities to support the deployment of advanced reactors."

This follows its inclusion in a similar DOE pilot program and comes at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) data centers are straining the energy grid. SMRs like those that Oklo is developing could satisfy the growing demand for power.

Oklo still has to prove itself

Nuclear energy is experiencing a renaissance, and with its compact fast reactor design, Oklo is well positioned to meet the needs of power-hungry AI data centers, especially given its connection to OpenAI. However, the company still has to develop the tech and prove it is viable.

The company's valuation is becoming quite lofty, which makes me nervous. I do think it still can be justified if it delivers on its promise, so if you have a high risk tolerance, Oklo is a solid pick, but know there are some pretty fundamental hurdles still to clear.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.