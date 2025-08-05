Why Oklo Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

Key Points Oklo stock is rising today despite a lack of news from the company.

BWX Technologies reported strong financial results yesterday, which Oklo investors are seeing as a positive sign for the nuclear energy industry.

An investment in Oklo requires a high threshold for risk, so investors shoulda act accordingly.

Rebuffing the general bearing sentiment that is driving the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) lower today, investors are powered up about nuclear energy stock Oklo (NYSE: OKLO). Although the company hasn't reported any developments to substantiate the stock's rise, there is industry news that investors are interpreting as positive for the small modular reactor (SMR) developer.

As of 12:41 a.m. ET, shares of Oklo have risen 8.7%.

BWX Technologies just proved that the state of the nuclear energy industry remains strong

It's not just speculation that the nuclear energy will soon grow that's driving investor interest into SMR stocks like Oklo. BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) is seeing tangible benefits in its financials. Providing manufacturing and engineering services for the nuclear energy industry, BWXT reported second-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday.

Oklo investors are likely giving weight to commentary from Rex Geveden, BWX Technologies president and CEO, who recognized that "demand for nuclear solutions in the global security, clean energy, and medical markets continues to accelerate."

Is now the time to buy Oklo stock?

The financial results that BWX Technologies reported are certainly encouraging; however, it hardly seems sufficient for investors to predicate an Oklo investment on right now. Nonetheless, Oklo stock is certainly a worthy consideration for those interested in gaining exposure to SMR technology and the growth of the nuclear energy industry.

Buying growth stocks such as Oklo -- stocks that aren't generating revenue -- require extremely high tolerances for risk, so investors should act accordingly. Of course, buying a nuclear energy ETF provides another option that helps to gain industry exposure while limiting risk.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.