Why Oklo Stock Slumped 22% in June Despite a Month of Big Wins

Key Points

Oklo recently secured fuel supplies for its nuclear reactors for the massive Meta project.

I also acquired a couple of companies, even as it continues to secure key government approvals.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) had what should have been a dream month in June 2026.

The nuclear energy start-up was racking up major wins left and right, including approvals from the Department of Energy (DOE) and a crucial partnership to secure the mission-critical uranium fuel needed to power Oklo's small modular reactors (SMRs) for a massive project.

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Yet, Oklo stock slumped 21.8% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The disconnect comes down to a reality check on multiple fronts. But could the markets have overreacted, offering investors an opportunity to scoop up shares of a company with significant government collaborations amid a nuclear energy renaissance?

Oklo's major recent wins

Oklo stock sank after its first-quarter earnings in May and a $1 billion new equity offering. Oklo is still developing fast-fission nuclear power plants called Aurora powerhouses and has yet to commercialize its technology and generate its first revenue. Its spending, however, pushed Q1 net loss to $33 million. That massive share sale further hurt the stock price as investors feared dilution of their value.

June was, comparatively, a far more positive month for Oklo.

It won a crucial DOE safety approval for its Idaho National Laboratory (INL) plant under the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program.

The Auroral-INL will be Oklo's first fast-fission plant.

In mid-June, Oklo signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Standard Nuclear to collaborate on nuclear fuel recycling and advanced fuel manufacturing.

The U.S. government is keen to use surplus plutonium lying in its stockpile as nuclear fuel for reactors, and Oklo is among the few companies developing nuclear fuel recycling facilities. It is also advancing Pluto, a plutonium-fueled fast test reactor.

Oklo also locked down a massive strategic partnership with Centrus Energy to secure high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) supplies to power up to five Aurora powerhouses over the next few years. These reactors are for Oklo's planned 1.2 GW power campus in the Ohio region to support Meta Platforms data centers.

Oklo closed out June by acquiring Creative Engineers to beef up their advanced reactor tech. Earlier in the month, it acquired ARMEC to strengthen its reactor manufacturing capabilities.

With everything lining up so perfectly, why did Oklo shares still fall?

Why Oklo stock could continue to be volatile

First, the DOE threw a curveball into the SMR market when it announced a $17.5 billion loan program for traditional, large-scale nuclear reactors. Investors betting heavily on SMRs amid the artificial intelligence (AI) power boom were instantly spooked, triggering a broad sell-off that dragged Oklo stock with it.

To be sure, the government isn't souring on small reactors. If anything, the massive loan program serves as a broad validation of the nuclear energy upcycle. The issue is that when a pre-revenue company begins trading like a high-flying stock, any perceived distraction can hit the stock hard.

Oklo eventually aims to generate electricity from Aurora powerhouses and sell it under long-term power purchase agreements. But because commercial operations are still years away, even a single mixed signal can prompt investors to do a reality check and take profits.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.