Why Oklo Stock Skyrocketed Over 11% to All-Time Highs Today

With investor sentiment around nuclear energy gathering momentum by the day, Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) has become unstoppable. The nuclear energy stock surged 11.9% today to all-time highs of $92.48 per share, as of 1 p.m. ET Monday.

Oklo stock has risen a jaw-dropping 330% in 2025 so far, as of this writing. Yes, you read that right, and today, you may thank President Donald Trump for sending the red-hot stock to a new all-time high.

Nuclear power deals incoming

In a press statement released this morning, the U.K. government of revealed a flurry of deals that it will sign with the U.S. this week during Trump's state visit to the nation. The U.K. government says it is the "golden age of nuclear power."

The landmark partnership between the U.S. and the U.K. called the Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy seeks to speed up the development and deployment of nuclear energy projects in both countries. The list of projects to be inked include multibillion-dollar deals, including plans to build up to 12 advanced modular reactors and develop data centers powered by small modular reactors (SMRs) in the U.K.

Although most of the deals are between private companies for now, the partnership will open the U.K. market to U.S. nuclear energy players, potentially paving the way for billions of dollars in investments between the two countries.

Investors believe Oklo could benefit, too, especially given its relationship with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

Oklo stock deserves the attention, but...

Oklo is developing a small, modular fast-fission nuclear power plant called the Aurora powerhouse that can supply clean nuclear energy 24/7 and can even use recycled fuel. Oklo already has a site permit from the DOE to set up a commercial plant in Idaho, is in a DOE reactor pilot program, and has fuel supply agreements with the DOE, among other things.

Oklo is also focused on nuclear waste recycling. Just days ago, the company announced plans to build a $1.68 billion fuel recycling facility in Tennessee.

Oklo's multifaceted relationship with the DOE and recent partnerships for data centers have sent the stock to the moon. The attention isn't unwarranted, but with its market capitalization already crossing $13 billion, the valuations for a start-up that could still take years to commercialize its first product and generate any revenue look too stretched for comfort now.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

