Why Oklo Stock Is Powering Higher Today

Key Points Oklo has announced two deals in the past two days, illustrating the growing enthusiasm for nuclear energy solutions.

Citigroup hiked its price target on Oklo stock.

Since it's still in the pre-revenue phase of its development, Oklo stock should only attract interest from investors comfortable with more speculative investments.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Reversing the downward slide that they had suffered over the past two trading sessions, shares of nuclear energy stock Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) are charging higher today. In addition to the company reporting a new deal, investors are bidding the stock higher in response to an analyst's bullish new take.

As of 11:09 a.m. ET, shares of Oklo are up 14.1%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Two deals in as many days has investors has electrified investors' excitement

Collaborating with Liberty Energy, Oklo announced today that the two companies are developing an integrated power solution for data center applications that will incorporate power from Oklo's Aurora powerhouse with Liberty's natural gas generation.

Lauding the agreement with Liberty, Jacob DeWitte, Oklo's CEO, said, "This collaboration gives large-scale power users a turnkey alternative that integrates generation, backup, grid interaction, and optimization, all through a single provider."

Yesterday, Oklo announced that it's partnering with data center infrastructure specialist Vertiv to develop power and cooling solutions suitable for hyperscale and colocation data centers, using Oklo's small modular reactors (SMRs). Hyperscale data centers are designed to handle high computing loads such as those related to artificial intelligence (AI), while colocation data centers are facilities that can accommodate multiple customers.

Citigroup's more optimistic view on Oklo stock is further fueling investors' excitement today. Boosting its price target to $68 from $30, Citigroup recognizes the value of the company's reactor design and its pipeline of projects. While the price target doesn't imply upside from where the stock is trading today, it does suggest that Oklo stock is appropriately valued and won't give back the massive gains it has secured over the past year.

Oklo stock is charging higher, but potential investors must recognize the risks

Enthusiasm for nuclear energy stocks like Oklo doesn't seem likely to wane anytime soon, but investors must remember that the company is still in the early days of its development. Since it's not generating revenue and continuously burning cash, Oklo should only be a consideration for investors with high thresholds for risk.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $641,800!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,813!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.