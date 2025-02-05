Why Oklo Stock Jumped 96% in January

Shares of Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) soared last month as the Sam Altman-backed nuclear energy company benefited from two news events.

First, the announcement of the Stargate Project (for which Altman joined President Trump and Oracle Founder Larry Ellison at the White House) signaled at least $100 billion of investments in AI data centers, which is likely to fuel demand for energy. That piqued the interest of investors in the nuclear energy stock as nuclear is seen as a valuable source of energy to power data centers in the future.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

Like the rest of the AI sector, Oklo faced a setback from the DeepSeek launch, which poses a threat to the AI infrastructure ecosystem that companies like Oklo fit into. Later that week, the stock jumped as it signed a memorandum of understanding for a fuel fabrication facility and after it got a buy rating from an analyst.

Altogether, the stock finished the month up 96%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, the stock's gains came in the second half of the month.

Oklo's momentum continues

Oklo was one of a handful of stocks focused on small modular reactors (SMRs) that soared last year, including NuScale Power and Nano Nuclear Energy, and the performance in January shows investors continue to be bullish on that sector.

Oklo stock started to rally on Jan. 17, gaining 7.5% after it signed a memorandum of understanding wth RPower to accelerate power availability for data centers.

The stock then soared following the inauguration and jumped on the Stargate announcement, which would seem to favor Oklo as Altman is the chairman of the company. OpenAI, the AI start-up for which Altman is the CEO, has pledged to invest $19 billion in the Stargate joint venture, though there aren't direct implications for Oklo for now as the SMR technology is still in development.

Finally, following a pullback on the DeepSeek news, Oklo jumped again after getting a buy rating from Craig-Hallum, which believed the stock could hit $80 a share or more as it's likely to play a key role in the transition to nuclear.

What's next for Oklo

For now, investors should expect Oklo stock to move in line with broader expectations around AI. For example, the stock gained on Wednesday in response to the news that Alphabet is ramping up capital expenditures to $75 billion this year, up from $52.5 billion in 2024, showing it intends to spend significantly more money on AI.

The company is also aiming to deploy its first Aurora powerhouse in 2027, so investors should keep their eye on developments around that as well, but this looks like a leveraged play on AI hopes in the meantime.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $727,150!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.