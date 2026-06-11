Why Is Oklo Inc. (OKLO) Down 22.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Oklo Inc. (OKLO). Shares have lost about 22.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Oklo Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

OKLO’s Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Interest Income Lift

Oklo Inc.delivered a first-quarter of 2026 loss of 19 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents, reflecting a 5.0% earnings surprise. Quarterly revenue was $0 million, in line with expectations.



The quarter’s results reflected continued investment across power, fuel and isotopes, supported by a sizable liquidity position and interest income generation alongside active project execution.

OKLO Keeps Building Across Three Verticals

OKLO continued pushing its integrated strategy spanning power, fuel and isotopes, with multiple projects advancing in parallel. Management emphasized that the company’s narrative is shifting from long-range strategy to execution, with asset development now central to progress.



Across the platform, OKLO highlighted ongoing work at Aurora-INL, the Aurora-Ohio campus development, the Eielson Air Force Base cogeneration project, and isotope initiatives tied to the Groves test reactor and Idaho radiochemistry capabilities.

OKLO Advances Fuel Fabrication and Recycling Pathways

OKLO’s Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility at Idaho National Laboratory, known as A3F, moved forward with early construction activities and completion of final design deliverables. The company framed the next major execution step as awarding a construction contract.



In Tennessee, Oklo’s Advanced Fuel Center continued through site preparation, ongoing technology development and an NRC application readiness review. Management positioned the facility as an important step toward long-term fuel optionality through used fuel recycling.

OKLO Expands Fuel Optionality With Bridge Sources

OKLO discussed pursuing multiple near-term fuel pathways, including continued work with enrichment providers and longer-standing relationships in the supply chain. Management also described growing opportunity around government-provided materials that could support early deployments.



The company highlighted interest in using plutonium-bearing fuels as a “bridge” option for certain deployments, emphasizing that fast-reactor systems can accommodate multiple fuel sources and potentially ease early supply constraints before broader commercial supplies and recycling capabilities mature.

OKLO Moves Aurora Projects Through Key Milestones

OKLO reported progress at Aurora-INL, including ongoing Department of Energy authorization work and continued engagement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The company highlighted NRC approval of its Principal Design Criteria topical report as a step that could support future licensing efforts and repeatable deployments.



For Aurora-Ohio, Oklo noted that it submitted PJM interconnection applications as part of site development and timeline planning for its proposed 1.2-gigawatt campus with Meta. Management also pointed to ongoing coordination to support permitting readiness and stakeholder engagement in Ohio.

OKLO Nears Groves Criticality and Isotope Commercial Steps

OKLO said it completed construction activities at the Groves isotope test reactor facility and received a certificate of substantial completion, underscoring the pace of execution for the greenfield build. The company is now focused on final equipment installation, integrated system testing and fuel delivery, with a target of achieving criticality by July 4, 2026.



Separately, Oklo highlighted its Idaho Radiochemistry Laboratory as an NRC-authorized capability supporting early isotope activities. Management said its first commercial isotope contract is pending, positioning the lab as a pathway to initial commercial offtake as customer engagement advances.

OKLO Ends Q1 With Strong Liquidity and Heavy Deployment

OKLO reported a first-quarter net loss of $33.1 million, which included a $51.2 million loss from operations and $3.2 million of income tax expense, partially offset by $21.3 million of net interest and dividend income. Cash used in operating activities totaled $17.9 million, reflecting the net loss adjusted primarily for non-cash stock-based compensation of $15.6 million.



The company ended the quarter with $2.5 billion in cash and marketable securities, including $1.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $0.9 billion of marketable securities. Oklo also reported $359.0 million of cash used in investing activities, including $321.2 million tied to purchases of marketable securities and $32.8 million of capital spending supporting property, plant and equipment growth across its three business units.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.74% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Oklo Inc. has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Oklo Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Oklo Inc. is part of the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. Over the past month, Ormat Technologies (ORA), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Ormat Technologies reported revenues of $403.91 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +75.8%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares with $0.68 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Ormat Technologies is expected to post earnings of $0.28 per share, indicating a change of -41.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -9.8% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Ormat Technologies. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.