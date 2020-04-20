Why Oil Turned Negative, and Why It Will Be $20 on Tuesday

Oil is a commodity, not a stock price. And futures contracts have dates for delivery associated with them. The oil-futures contract for May delivery stopped trading on Monday. The June contract is at $20, so oil will magically be at $20 Tuesday morning.

Oil’s unprecedented price decline is a function of how commodities futures market operate. So gas stations won’t be paying American’s to drive any time soon.

Oil is less than free. No, gas stations won’t be paying Americans to drive soon. The incredible price action is all about the intricacies of commodity futures markets.

Oil was down more than 200% in late trading Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil prices were at negative $25 a barrel. There isn’t anything much new about demand, OPEC or Covid-19. The move in oil futures has to do with factors such as storage limits and expiring contracts.

Oil is a commodity, not a stock price. And futures contracts have dates for delivery associated with them. The oil-futures contract for May delivery stopped trading on Monday. The June contract is at $20, so oil will magically be at $20 Tuesday morning.

Often times, market participants quote the near-term contract when referencing energy prices. In normal times there isn’t an issue, because the shape of the commodity future curve doesn’t change.

But these aren’t normal times. The shape of the oil futures curve looks nothing like it did even six months ago. The spread between the May 2020 contract and the September contract is about $55 a barrel. The spread is unusual and bears more explanation. The May 2020 price for oil is about minus-$25 a barrel. The September price is about than $30 a barrel. Anyone needing crude oil—such as a refinery—later in 2020 can’t really acquire it for nothing.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_bd54e3262614d6d09fb62fbc.json

But the state of the industry isn’t as dire as the Monday price quote would indicate.

The move highlights what happens when there is too much of a commodity. American’s aren’t driving while they shelter in place and, effectively, there is so much oil that no one wants any more in May, even if they were to save it for later. Storage costs money and is about full.

Before developed futures markets existed, especially in less-developed grain markets, the price of a commodity could fall to zero because there was just too much of it. It couldn’t be processed in time before rotting. That typically isn’t a feature of developed markets. Grain storage technologies—like silos—and futures markets were, in part, developed to smooth out the commodity volatility felt by farmers.

Monday’s oil move is unprecedented and it was affecting stock indexes. The S&P 500 was down 1.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 2.5% late Monday.

The industry might shrug off one anomalous contract, but big moves can roil hedging strategies. It will take a few days to sort out the damage. What is likely is that traders and commodity speculators were getting hammered Monday.

Nobody expected 1960 demand to return in 2020.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.