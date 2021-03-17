Why Oil States International Stock Is Slumping Today

What happened

Shares of Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) had declined by more than 11% by 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Weighing on the oil stock was the pricing of a convertible debt offering.

So what

Oil States International priced a private offering of $135 million in 4.75% convertible senior notes due in 2026. It also granted purchasers the option to buy up to another $15 million of the notes. They will mature on April 1, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed, or converted. Oil States has the option to redeem all or a portion of the notes on or after April 6, 2024.

Image source: Getty Images.

The oil-field services company expects to receive $130 million in cash from this offering. It intends to use $120 million of that to repurchase $125 million in the principal amount of its 1.5% convertible senior notes due in 2023. The company expects to use the remainder for general corporate purchases, which could include repurchasing additional 2023 convertible notes or repaying borrowings under its credit facility.

Now what

Oil States is pushing out a portion of its convertible senior note maturities by issuing those due in 2026 to repurchase some that would have matured in 2023. It's paying a higher interest rate for this additional flexibility, which is weighing on its stock price. It's another step to enhance its balance sheet as it waits for activity in the oil market to improve.

10 stocks we like better than Oil States International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oil States International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.