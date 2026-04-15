Why Oil Refiners Are the Real Winners of $100 Oil Prices

Consumers can easily relate to the impact of crude oil prices, which topped $100 on April 13 but have since fallen back. It means higher prices for gasoline and diesel.

However, the number investors should focus on is $54. That’s the approximate crack spread per barrel. In simple terms, the crack spread refers to the gap between what a refiner pays for crude oil and the price at which it sells the finished product. Historically, that number is between $10 and $20. At $54, the number is high, even for a disruption scenario.

The lag in refinery capacity growth has been in place since 2023. Industry experts cite that demand has exceeded capacity by an average of 400,000 barrels per day during that time. And this comes at a time when no new U.S. refinery has been built since the 1970s.

This tight market creates an opportunity to invest in oil refiners, particularly U.S. companies that are stepping in to fill the gap left by Middle Eastern and European refiners. They’re paying a higher input price for crude oil, but since product prices are rising with or above crude, the companies are seeing expanding margins.

Valero Energy: Gulf Coast Advantage Drives Record Throughput and Rising Targets

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) is the pure play in this space and it shows. VLO stock is up more than 40% in 2026 and over 100% in the last 12 months. Here’s the relevant number for investors. In Valero’s Q4 2025 earnings report (which was well before the conflict with Iran began), the company posted a record throughput of 3.1 million barrels per day.

That number will almost assuredly move higher. A key reason for that is Valero’s significant presence on the U.S. Gulf Coast. That means Valero is well-positioned to move product to high-demand markets in South America and Europe. However, beyond geography, Valero has proven operational performance that will continue to drive revenue and profits.

At market close on April 14, VLO traded above its consensus price target of $227.73. However, since the beginning of April, analysts have been raising their price targets, in many cases well above the consensus target.

Marathon Petroleum: Heavy Crude Access Fuels Industry-Leading Margins

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) is another premium choice in the refining space. In the company’s Q4 2025 earnings report, it reported refining margins of $18.65 per barrel, which was the highest in its peer group. A key reason for that is the company’s access to discounted Venezuelan heavy crude.

That’s a structural as well as a geographic advantage. Heavy crude requires equipment that is optimized for thicker, sour crude. Marathon has the infrastructure to handle the heavy crude from Canada as well as Venezuela.

MPC is up more than 30% in 2026 and 70% in the last 12 months.

That has the stock trading just below its consensus price target of $237.50. As with Valero, analysts have recently been raising price targets.

That may reflect the belief that the company's earnings will increase by over 36% in the next 12 months. For the full year 2025, Marathon’s adjusted EPS of $10.70 came in 13% above the estimate of $9.42.

Phillips 66: Diversification and Dividend Strength Offer Upside Potential

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is the most diversified name on this list. Specifically, Phillips has exposure to the chemical sector through CPChem. The company cited lower polyethylene margins and industry overcapacity in its Q4 2025 earnings report.

That could pressure margins in the short term, particularly as the Strait of Hormuz blockade could pose an external risk to the entire sector.

Also, of the three names on this list, PSX was the only name that had a slight miss on revenue in its most recent quarter. However, PSX has the highest upside, with its current price about 18% below its consensus price target of $180.72.

And if investors are interested in a dividend, Phillips is a solid option. The current yield is 3.2% and has increased its dividend for 14 years.

Is There a Peace Risk to Refiner Stocks?

One risk to the oil refiner thesis is a snapback in crude oil prices if there is a credible plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In that scenario, oil prices could drop sharply, but the immediate impact would be on oil drillers, not as much on refiners, at least not initially.

Global inventories are depleted after weeks of disruption. That depletion is just starting to appear and will take time to recover even after flows resume. This provides a window for investors who want to capitalize on this niche opportunity in energy stocks .

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