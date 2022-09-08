Why Oil Prices Are Going Lower

Oil prices have been a hot topic of conversation in 2022, but the underlying trend may not be what you think. Futures markets tell us prices are going lower, and this video shows why price declines could last for years.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of Sept. 2, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 7, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv, I'll earn some extra money that supports my channel. My opinions remain my own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.