Why OGE Energy Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now

OGE Energy Corp. OGE focuses on consistent investments in infrastructure upgrades to better serve its customers. The company is also steadily expanding its renewable generation assets. Given its strong growth and better debt management, OGE makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Utility Electric Power industry.



Let us focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

OGE’s Growth Outlook & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGE Energy’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.4% to $2.28 per share in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGE’s 2025 revenues stands at $3.12 billion, which indicates growth of 4.6% from the 2024 reported figure.



OGE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.3%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.21% in the last four quarters.

OGE’s Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, OGE’s ROE is 10.60% compared to its industry’s average of 10.14%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the industry.

OGE’s Return to Shareholders

OGE Energy has been increasing shareholder value by steadily paying dividends. Currently, the company’s quarterly dividend is 42.13 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.68. OGE’s current dividend yield is 3.82%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's average of 1.14%.

OGE’s Infrastructure Investments & Renewable Focus

OGE Energy is undertaking substantial infrastructure investments to enhance customer service efficiency. Between 2025 and 2029, the company aims to invest $6.25 billion, with a focus on strengthening the safety, resiliency, and reliability of its transmission and distribution grids, along with its generation fleet.



OGE Energy continues to make steady investments in expanding its renewable generation assets. As of December 2024, the company owned the 120-megawatt (MW) Centennial, 101 MW OU Spirit and 228 MW Crossroads wind farms, along with six solar sites across Oklahoma and one in Arkansas. It also plans to add more renewable resources with zero greenhouse gas emissions. These efforts are expected to strengthen OGE Energy’s renewable energy portfolio while supporting revenue growth from its renewable assets.

Overview of OGE’s Debt Structure

Currently, OGE’s total debt to capital is 55.96%, better than the industry’s average of 59.75%.



OGE Energy’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was 3. The TIE ratio greater than one suggests that the company will be able to make its interest payment obligations in the near term without difficulty.

OGE Stock Price Performance

In the past year, OGE shares have risen 10.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Fortis FTS, Centuri Holdings, Inc. CTRI and NiSource Inc. NI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FTS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 5.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 EPS stands at $2.50, which calls for a year-over-year jump of 4.6%.



CTRI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 41.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 EPS is pegged at 63 cents, which implies a year-over-year rise of 96.9%.



NiSource’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.88, which suggests year-over-year growth of 7.4%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortis (FTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (CTRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.