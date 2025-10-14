Why OFG Bancorp (OFG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Based in San Juan, OFG Bancorp (OFG) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -0.28%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.30 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.84%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.67%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.51%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.20 is up 20% from last year. Over the last 5 years, OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 36.70%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. OFG's current payout ratio is 28%, meaning it paid out 28% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, OFG expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $4.50 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.38%.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, OFG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.