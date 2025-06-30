Why ODP Corp. (ODP) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, ODP Corp. (ODP) closed at $18.13, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the office supply retailer had gained 8.81% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ODP Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.33, signifying a 41.07% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, down 8.39% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.03 per share and a revenue of $6.58 billion, signifying shifts of -8.18% and -5.83%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ODP Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ODP Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ODP Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.11.

Investors should also note that ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.76.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

