Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

What happened

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) had skyrocketed by 19.1% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The huge gain came after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug (IND) application for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

So what

Ocugen's announcement came after the market closed on Friday. Since the stock market was closed on Monday for Presidents' Day, investors had to wait for the biotech stock to soar.

The FDA initially placed a clinical hold on Ocugen's IND in November. As a result, Ocugen wasn't able to begin its planned phase 3 study of Covaxin in the U.S.

Ocugen needs the phase 3 study because the FDA shut down its path for securing an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covaxin to be administered to adults in the U.S. based on clinical studies conducted outside of the U.S. The company also filed for an EUA for the vaccine to be administered to children in November. However, the FDA still hasn't handed down a decision on that request.

Investors were justified in cheering the lifting of the clinical hold, as it removes a major obstacle standing between Ocugen and its goal of eventually marketing Covaxin in the U.S. Other obstacles remain, though, including actually conducting the phase 3 study, reporting positive results, securing FDA approval, and successfully launching the vaccine here.

Now what

Ocugen could have more details to share related to its Covaxin efforts later on Friday, when it's scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year results, and provide a business update.

10 stocks we like better than Ocugen, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ocugen, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.