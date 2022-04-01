Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 4.4% higher at 10:58 a.m. ET on Friday after rising more than 5% earlier in the day. The gain came after the company announced that the first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2 study evaluating experimental gene therapy OCU400 in treating genetic eye disease retinitis pigmentosa.

So what

On one hand, the dosing of the first patient in an early-stage clinical study doesn't really change anything about Ocugen's prospects. So why did the biotech stock move higher? Any positive news can provide a catalyst for a highly volatile stock that has plunged as much as Ocugen has in recent months.

Today's announcement does represent a key milestone for Ocugen. The dosing of the first patient is an important step toward proving that OCU400 can be safely given to people suffering from retinitis pigmentosa. And if the safety evaluation goes well, Ocugen will be able to advance the experimental therapy into the phase 2 portion of the study to determine its efficacy.

Ocugen could have a significant opportunity if OCU400 is successful in clinical testing. Around 2 million people worldwide have retinitis pigmentosa. There's currently no approved therapy that can halt the progression of the disease for all the genetic mutations that can cause it.

Now what

While investors applauded the progress for OCU400, there hasn't been much reason lately to cheer for Ocugen's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. Ocugen still awaits an approval decision by Health Canada. Investors also are eager for the company to begin its U.S. phase 2/3 study for Covaxin since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its clinical hold.

10 stocks we like better than Ocugen, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ocugen, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.