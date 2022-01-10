Why Ocugen Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) said its partner, Bharat Biotech, posted positive results from a phase 2 analysis of the vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, in participants ages 12-64, receiving a booster dose six months following a second dose on the pre-print server, medRxiv. The analysis showed that participants receiving a booster dose saw a significant increase in neutralizing titers. Additional data found that more than 75 percent of all participants had a detectible neutralizing antibody response six months post their second dose of COVAXIN. The booster dose analysis also found no serious adverse events, the company noted.

COVAXIN is an investigational vaccine candidate product in the U.S. It was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology.

Shares of Ocugen were up 6% in pre-market trade on Monday.

