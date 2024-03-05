Why Oceaneering International (OII) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest market close, Oceaneering International (OII) reached $20.13, with a -1.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.65%.

Shares of the oilfield services company witnessed a gain of 0.74% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oceaneering International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.30, reflecting a 500% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $675.55 million, indicating a 25.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.52 per share and a revenue of $2.72 billion, indicating changes of +90% and +12.24%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oceaneering International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Oceaneering International possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Oceaneering International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.96 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

