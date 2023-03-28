Why Occidental Stock Was Pushed Higher by Warren Buffett Today

What happened

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) benefited mightily from its association with celebrated financier Warren Buffett on Tuesday. On news of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) upping its stake in the oil and gas mainstay, Occidental's share price climbed more than 4% on Tuesday. That was more than good enough to beat the 0.2% slip of the S&P 500 index on the day.

So what

In a regulatory document filed Monday night, Berkshire disclosed that it increased its Occidental holding. It did so in a series of purchases made that day and the preceding Thursday that garnered it 3.7 million shares.

This pushed its stake in the energy company to roughly 23.6%; all told, it currently holds just under 212 million shares with a collective market value of $13.2 billion.

Berkshire has been an eager buyer of Occidental for some time now. It began making significant purchases of the stock slightly more than a year ago, around the time when Russia launched its war in Ukraine. That move was immensely disruptive to the oil and gas sector, Occidental included.

Now what

Investors weren't only cheered by the fact that Buffett/Berkshire dived more deeply into Occidental in the waning days of March.

Last August, Berkshire obtained permission from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to purchase up to 50% of Occidental. So the March buys are likely not the final purchases Berkshire is going to make, particularly if the oil price holds its strength or rises.

As is its habit with most of its equity investments, Berkshire hasn't offered any immediate comment on its latest Occidental buys. The oil and gas company also hasn't made an official statement on the matter.

10 stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Occidental Petroleum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.