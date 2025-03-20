Why Is Occidental (OXY) Down 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Shares have lost about 5.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Occidental due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -23.19% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Occidental has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Occidental has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Occidental is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. Over the past month, ConocoPhillips (COP), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2024 more than a month ago.

ConocoPhillips reported revenues of $14.74 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -3.7%. EPS of $1.98 for the same period compares with $2.40 a year ago.

ConocoPhillips is expected to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.5%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for ConocoPhillips. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

