Why Oatly Tumbled Another 11% in January

What happened

Shares of Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) fell 10.7% in January, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as supply chain concerns and rampant inflationary pressures continue to weigh on the plant-based beverage maker.

Wall Street still likes Oatly's long-term prospects, but the chances of better entry points into the stock, even after losing three-quarters of its value, keep them from recommending the stock.

So what

As the world's largest oat-based milk company, Oatly is rapidly expanding across three continents and plans to open two plants in Singapore and China to meet a large opportunity in Asian countries where Oatly says 80% of the population is lactose intolerant (the Australian dairy board pegs it as being closer to two-thirds of the population).

While revenue is growing, up 49% last quarter, Oatly is still generating significant losses, some $27 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), or a nearly sixfold increase from the year-ago period.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery did say last month he expects Oatly to have "significant upside" potential in 2022 if management can underpromise and overdeliver, but others are more muted in the near-term optimism.

HSBC analyst Jeremy Fialko thinks Oatly needs to prove it didn't move too early into China before shoring up its base in Europe, and whether the U.S. can deliver for the company.

Oatly, though, only has 9% to 11% penetration in the U.S., which it sees as potential for significant growth, but which could also signal tough headwinds to overcome. There are also a lot of competitors for the attention of consumers interested in a plant-based diet.

Now what

Oatly just had a number of ads it was running on Facebook, Twitter, and in newspapers banned in the U.K. over allegedly misleading claims about the environmental benefits of a vegan diet, plant-based foods, and Oatly products themselves. It admits it could have been more specific about the claims its ads made.

The oat milk maker did get some help from Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) in the U.K. after the coffee chain said it would no longer charge extra for plant-based milks for drinks, but UI.S. Starbucks will continue to impose a $0.70 surcharge for such milk.

Oatly's biggest problem still seems to be its valuation as it trades for more than 6 times its sales even at this depressed valuation. While Wall Street has a consensus one-year price target of more than $18 a share, more recent analyst targets put it in the $7 range, a seemingly more realistic view given the hurdles Oatly needs to overcome.

10 stocks we like better than Oatly

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oatly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Starbucks and Twitter. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $115 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.