Why Oatly Stock Is Plummeting Today

Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) stock is sinking Wednesday following the release of its fourth-quarter results. The beverage specialist's share price was down 14.3% as of 12:30 p.m. ET and had been off by as much as 15.5% earlier in the session.

Oatly published its Q4 results before the market opened, posting a loss of $0.15 per share on revenue of $214.3 million in the quarter. Those figures came up short of Wall Street analysts' consensus estimates for a loss of $0.06 per share on revenue of $218.1 million.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Oatly's top line did increase 5% year over year in the fourth quarter, and its gross margin of 28.8% was an improvement from 23.4% in the prior-year period. In further positive news, its net loss of $91.2 million was narrower than its net loss of $298.7 million a year earlier. However, while the company continued to make improvements, investors were expecting more progress -- and its weaker-than-anticipated sales growth is raising concerns about the competitive strength of its beverage lines.

What's next for Oatly?

Oatly expects that it will continue to expand its revenues and shift into profitability this year. Management anticipates that sales will increase by between 2% and 4% in 2025. The company is also guiding for non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $5 million to $15 million for the year. It is projecting capital expenditures of $30 million to $35 million.

With Wednesday's pullback, Oatly stock is now down by roughly 56% over the last year. Shares are also down by 97.5% from their price at the close of trading on the day of the beverage specialist's initial public offering in May 2021. The company now has a market capitalization of roughly $299 million and is valued at just 34% of this year's expected sales. While that beaten-down share price could position the stock for a significant rebound, the company's relatively weak sales growth and margins could hinder a sustained recovery.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oatly Group Ab right now?

Before you buy stock in Oatly Group Ab, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oatly Group Ab wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $813,868!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.