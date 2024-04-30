Why Oatly Group Stock Soared Today

Shares of alternative-milk company Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) soared on Tuesday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. It's only a mild reprieve for a stock that's still 96% below its all-time high, but it was a welcome reprieve for shareholders, nonetheless, with Oatly stock up 15% as of 1:15 p.m. ET.

A huge step forward with gross profits

When it comes to the top line, Oatly didn't turn any heads in Q1. The company's Q1 revenue of $199 million was up less than 2% year over year. However, management is shooting for profitable operations, and the company took a humongous step forward.

In Q1, Oatly had a gross margin of 27%. For perspective, its gross margin was only 17% in the prior-year period and 11% in 2022. Management credited improvements to its supply chain operations for the big jump. By contrast, its prices increased less than 2%.

With its gross-margin improvement, Oatly is quickly bouncing back to the margin profile it had when it went public, as the chart below shows. (Keep in mind that the chart isn't up to date with Q1 results.)

Is the progress enough?

Oatly only expects 5% to 10% full-year revenue growth in 2024. Its gross-margin improvements are impressive. However, the company is still burning significant cash for its size, with negative free cash flow of $45 million in Q1 alone.

Oatly has cash and equivalents of just over $200 million as of the end of Q1, which will easily get it through the rest of the year at this pace. But its growth is moderating, and it's unclear how much more operating leverage it can find to improve its bottom line.

This means that Oatly stock is still risky today, so investors need to know their risk tolerance. But Oatly stock could keep soaring if management can find ways to keep cleaning up the company's financials.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oatly Group Ab right now?

Before you buy stock in Oatly Group Ab, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oatly Group Ab wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.