Markets
OI

Why O-I Glass Stock Popped 11% After Missing on Earnings

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Bottle maker O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) "missed earnings" badly when it reported its Q2 2020 financial results after market close yesterday evening, but then something strange happened.

O-I Glass stock went up, not down. In fact, as of 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, O-I Glass shares are up a good 11.4%. Why?

A glowing green arrow climbs on a stock screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

After all, heading into earnings, analysts had forecast that O-I Glass would earn pro forma profits of $0.07 per share on sales of $1.46 billion. In actual fact, the company earned only $0.01 per share, and on less-than-expected sales of $1.4 billion -- misses on both counts. CEO Andres Lopez conceded that "the first half of 2020 was the most challenging business environment in decades given the sudden onset of the pandemic."

Worse, actual profits from continuing operations, as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), were a dismal negative $0.64 -- versus $0.42 earned in the year-ago quarter.

Now what

Nevertheless, Lopez sounded a hopeful note, confiding that "after enduring the brunt of COVID-19 in April and May, O-I's sales volume improved significantly in the latter part of the quarter as markets started to reopen."

Based on these trends, O-I is guiding investors to expect a 4% to 7% decline in bottles shipped through the end of this year, which is better than its previous forecast of a 5% to 10% decline. Indeed, Q3 results might even be "flat" against last year's -- which in ordinary times would probably be taken as bad news (because investors like businesses that are growing).

Then again, these are not ordinary times. Investors today are hearing "4% to 7% decline" -- and cheering.

10 stocks we like better than Owens-Illinois
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Owens-Illinois wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular