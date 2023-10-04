Why NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $198.19, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.96% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.58, marking a 6.04% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.39 billion, indicating a 1.71% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.79 per share and revenue of $13.22 billion, which would represent changes of -12.28% and +0.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, NXP Semiconductors possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.47.

We can additionally observe that NXPI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.85. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. NXPI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

