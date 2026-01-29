Why NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) ended the recent trading session at $233.50, demonstrating a -2.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 10.58% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 2, 2026. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.3 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.3 billion, up 6.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.77 per share and a revenue of $12.23 billion, representing changes of -10.08% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% higher. NXP Semiconductors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, NXP Semiconductors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 48.1.

Also, we should mention that NXPI has a PEG ratio of 2.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.58.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.