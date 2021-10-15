Why NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Could Be Worth Watching

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$5,314 and falling to the lows of US$4,782. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether NVR's current trading price of US$4,998 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at NVR’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is NVR worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.81x is currently well-above the industry average of 10.69x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that NVR’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will NVR generate?

NYSE:NVR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, NVR's earnings are expected to increase by 26%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in NVR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe NVR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NVR for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for NVR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of NVR.

If you are no longer interested in NVR, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

