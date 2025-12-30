Why NVIDIA’s AI Power-Play Could Drive the Next Major Rally in 2026

While GPUs and data center technology continue to underpin NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) results and outlook, the company made some strategic shifts in 2026 that set it up for long-term dominance in AI markets. Among them is a focus on architecting and building a global AI ecosystem, including the energy grid and software layers to power it. The build-out of AI drives business today, but applying AI technology is the future, and that is NVIDIA’s goal.

The more recent news includes two significant investments that answer the question, What will NVIDIA do with its swelling cash pile? The first is a $5 billion investment in Intel that not only gives the beleaguered company a lifeline but also diversifies its supply chain and improves its domestic GPU production capacity. It will lead to improved integration of CPU and GPU technologies for advanced, next-gen AI applications.

The more critical investment is NVIDIA’s deal with Groq, which is best described as a licensing-and-talent move rather than a full acquisition. By licensing Groq’s inference technology and bringing over key executives, NVIDIA expanded its stack while avoiding the delays and scrutiny that can come with an outright purchase. The practical outcome is that Groq’s specialized language-processing hardware approach for low-latency, real-time AI can now be integrated into NVIDIA’s broader platform strategy, helping enable faster, potentially lower-cost AI deployments. That matters most for use cases where milliseconds count, including the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, and robotics.

And NVIDIA’s robotics strategy is a winner. NVIDIA is not just creating a robot; they are developing a platform that supports robotics and physical AI development. The full-stack offering includes the hardware, simulation capability, and base AI models needed to develop physical AI applications, making NVIDIA a critical player in the industry. The intent is to solve problems relating to humanoid robots first, with the expectation that those advances will trickle down into lower-tier technologies. The robotics industry's value is projected to reach nearly $74 billion by 2025, with a high double-digit compound annual growth rate expected over the next five years, doubling its size by the end of the decade.

Analysts Buy Into NVIDIA’s Long-Term AI Power-Play

Analyst trends suggest they and the capital they represent are buying into NVIDIA’s AI power-play. The data from 2025 reveals a robustly bullish trend running through year’s end, including numerous price target increases and upgrades. The takeaway at year’s end is that coverage is up 25% from year-end 2024, there is a high conviction in the rating and price target with 54 analysts tracked, and sentiment and price target trends are positive.

The year-end Buy rating is up from Moderate Buy, while the consensus price target, which increased by 60% over the trailing 12-month period, forecasts a 40% upside. The 40% upside target is a minimum, as the trends point to the high-end range, or over $350, worth another 30% upside that may be achieved in 2026.

Institutions are also accumulating NVIDIA stock, strengthening the trend and pointing to additional upside in 2026. They own more than 65% of the stock and have bought on balance each quarter in 2025, with a $3 purchase for each $1 sold.

NVIDIA Sets Up for a Potential Second-Half 2026 Move

NVIDIA’s stock price struggled in late 2025 after the massive surge in Q2 and Q3. The stock price rallied 100% from the low to the high, setting the stage for late-year profit taking that lingered through December. However, the move did not break the trend and, in fact, set the market up for a trend-following signal. That signal was triggered in late December and suggests a new high will be set in January 2026.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.