Why Nvidia Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market

High-flying tech hardware and software maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a standout stock on Wednesday. In contrast to the gloom of the overall market, its shares were a bright light, rising nearly 1% on the day against the S&P 500 index's 0.7% drop. A new tie-up with a storied tech industry titan was at the root of the optimism.

Tuesday afternoon, following a "fireside chat" involving their respective CEOs at a tech industry conference, Nvidia and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) announced that they are deepening their existing collaboration.

The new arrangement will allow the database solutions king to utilize the full Nvidia-accelerated computing stack for its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure offerings.

While neither company offered any financial particulars of this expansion to their partnership, Oracle did quote Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: "Accelerated computing and AI are key to tackling rising costs in every aspect of operating businesses."

He added, "Enterprises are increasingly turning to cloud-first AI strategies that enable fast development and scalable deployment. Our partnership with Oracle will put Nvidia AI within easy reach for thousands of companies."

Investors might have been a bit dismayed that no dollar amount was attached to this news; this makes it tough to gauge its potential impact on Nvidia's fundamentals.

Regardless, it shows that the company is still a leader in the advanced hardware that goes into many cutting-edge computer systems and solutions. Additionally, deepening its involvement with a longtime tech industry powerhouse like Oracle can only burnish its already-solid reputation even more.

