Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are surging higher on Friday. The AI chip giant's stock had gained 4% as of 1:50 p.m. ET and was up as much as 5.2% earlier in the day. This comes as the S&P 500 was up 0.4% and Nasdaq Composite was up 1%.

Shares of the chipmaker were lifted after Morgan Stanley raised its revenue projections for the company as well as the revelation of some positive news in the ongoing trade war with China.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Morgan Stanley is bullish

This legendary investment bank updated its 2027 projections for Nvidia. Analyst Joseph Moore is now forecasting total revenue for 2027 of $255.5 billion. That's up from his previous projection of $230.9 billion. He also raised his earnings per share (EPS) projections to $6.01 from $5.37.

Even in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, Moore cited growing demand for inference chips and AI demand. Inference, as opposed to training, refers to the computing that happens after an AI is trained. As AI tools grow in usage, demand for inference chips grows.

China reportedly lowers tariffs

As the trade war with China continues, some positive news emerged today. Although the country very publicly is refusing to negotiate with President Donald Trump unless he lowers U.S. tariffs, the country appears to have reduced its tariffs on semiconductors made in the U.S., according to a report from CNN business.

Although Nvidia was already largely exempted because it mainly manufactures its chips in Taiwan, the news is still positive for the company because in contrast to its public messaging, it indicates China is ready to play ball, so to speak. The lowering of trade tensions between the U.S. and China can only help Nvidia's business.

Even if a deal can't be reached between the two superpowers, I remain bullish on Nvidia.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $276,000 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $39,505 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $591,533!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.