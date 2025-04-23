Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is jumping in Wednesday's trading. The artificial intelligence (AI) hardware leader's share price was up 4.6% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 2.8% and 3.5%, respectively, at the same point in the day's trading.

Nvidia's valuation is rapidly moving higher today thanks to indications that the Trump administration is adopting a softer trade-war stance that could help lower tariffs and ease tensions with China. Investors are also getting some good news about adoption for the company's AI Enterprise software platform.

Nvidia stock surges as White House signals trade-war pivot

President Donald Trump said yesterday that tariffs on China will "come down substantially" from their current levels. Along with comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump's recent statements appear to signal a significant shift in the administration's approach to trade-war dynamics. Investors are seeing a potential resolution to a huge source of uncertainty, and it's powering strong bullish momentum for Nvidia stock and the broader market.

What's next for Nvidia?

Outside of macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, sales performance for AI processors will continue to be the biggest performance driver for Nvidia stock for the foreseeable future. But the company is continuing to make progress on software initiatives that extend beyond the CUDA AI software development platform that is currently strengthening its hardware ecosystem.

Along those lines, Cerence announced today that it had partnered with MediaTek to develop the next generation of its in-vehicle AI platform and that they will be using Nvidia's AI Enterprise software platform. Nvidia has positioned itself as an early leader in agentic AI services, and these technologies have the potential to have powerfully accretive impacts on the company's top-and-bottom-line results over the long term. In addition to offering AI processing as a service, the company appears to be making some smart moves that could help it reduce exposure to cyclical hardware demand trends.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Cerence. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

