Why Nvidia Stock Just Can't Stop Dropping

What happened

Investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock just can't seem to catch a break. On Tuesday, shares of the graphics semiconductor giant dropped once again -- their fifth straight down day on the market -- and were down 2% as of 11:42 a.m. ET.

The reason: Once again, it seems Wall Street is simply finding cheaper ways to play the global semiconductor shortage than by buying Nvidia stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

That's a shame, because as it turns out, the news for semiconductor manufacturers in general today is pretty good. In a new report just out from Citigroup, the investment banker finds that shipments of notebook computers rose 10% sequentially in November on robust corporate and government demand. This growth rate was nearly twice the 6% growth Citi had previously forecast, reports TheFly.com.

The problem is, in interpreting this data, Citi chose to speak highly of its potential to lift earnings at Advanced Micro Devices and Intel -- enabling both those chip companies to beat expectations in the fourth quarter. What Citi did not say, however, is that it expects Nvidia to beat earnings as well.

Now what

And that's the problem in a nutshell.

Just like yesterday, when a half dozen different analysts chimed in to sing the praises of cheaper chipmaker stocks such as Qualcomm, Micron Technology, and Broadcom -- but not Nvidia -- today we've got Citi continuing to go on about how attractive it finds the near-term prospects for Intel (which costs less than 10 times earnings) and even AMD (which costs 43 times earnings) -- but again, not Nvidia stock (which costs 93 times earnings).

Granted, long-term Citi still appears to prefer Nvidia over Intel and AMD (as of its last-reported rating, at least). But in the short-term, today, investors appear to be taking Citi's silence on Nvidia stock as a reason to sell.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom Ltd and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.