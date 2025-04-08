Why Nvidia Stock Is Jumping Today

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is gaining ground in Tuesday's trading amid rebound momentum for the broader market. The artificial intelligence (AI) leader's share price was up 2.7% as of 1 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 1% and 0.6%, respectively.

Following big sell-offs driven by the Trump administration's new tariff policies, investors are buying back into stocks today on hopes that the U.S. will be able to work out new trade and import-tax agreements with other countries. Nvidia stock also appears to be getting a boost from new government AI policies.

Nvidia stock rises on hopes of tariff mitigation

Following reports that the Trump administration has started early trade talks with more than 50 countries, the stock market is seeing some recovery today. On the other hand, bullish momentum has weakened significantly as the day progressed -- and it's likely that some investors are using the rebound rally as an opportunity to exit stocks and reduce risk exposure. Nvidia stock had been up as much as 8.4% earlier today, but retreated in conjunction with overall stock market momentum.

The White House aims to accelerate U.S. AI initiatives

In addition to tariff-related gains, Nvidia stock seems to be getting a boost from new federal policies on artificial intelligence. In a memo released yesterday, the Trump administration said that it would require federal agencies to appoint chief AI officers and prioritize expanded adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. The memo also canceled previous executive orders put in place by the Biden administration that put guardrails on the development of AI tech and created additional requirements and restrictions for AI-related acquisitions.

But while a less restrictive regulatory backdrop could benefit Nvidia down the road, the tariff situation will likely continue to be the biggest near-term catalyst.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.