Why Nvidia Stock Hit a New All-Time High Today, and Why There's Likely More to Come

Key Points

Opportunities continue to mount for the AI chipmaker.

Several Wall Street analysts have increased their price targets ahead of the company's financial report next week.

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Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sharply higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 4.7% to a new all-time high. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.8%.

There was a tidal wave of positive news that sent the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker higher, all of which bodes well for Nvidia's future.

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Let the chips fall where they may

President Donald Trump traveled to Beijing this week for a far-reaching summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Several U.S. business leaders, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, accompanied Trump.

Reports have emerged that several high-profile Chinese companies have been approved to purchase Nvidia's H200 AI chips, including Alibaba, Tencent Holdings, ByteDance, and JD.com, according to Reuters.

Huang believes the Chinese AI chip market could be worth as much as $50 billion to Nvidia, making this a big win for the company.

Moreover, several of Wall Street's finest issued higher price targets ahead of Nvidia's earnings report next week.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse increased his price target on Nvidia to $350, up from its previous level of $300, while maintaining an overweight (buy) rating on the stock. That represents potential gains for investors of 55% compared to Wednesday's closing price. The analyst noted that Nvidia's AI chips are likely sold out for the current fiscal year and believes investors are underestimating the company's earnings potential over the next few years.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri raised his price target to $275 from $245 while maintaining a buy rating on Nvidia stock. The analyst believes expectations are conservative heading into Nvidia's quarterly financial report, opening the door for a beat-and-raise quarter.

I think the analysts hit the nail on the head. Nvidia has a long track record of blowing past Wall Street's consensus estimates, and I believe this quarter will be no exception. Moreover, Nvidia generated $216 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 25). If the company can successfully reenter the Chinese market, it could increase its annual revenue by another 23%.

At 28 times forward earnings and 21 times next year's expected earnings, investors can get Nvidia stock for a song, which is why I believe it's an unqualified buy -- and it could go much higher.

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Tencent. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.