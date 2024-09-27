Why Is Nvidia (NVDA) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nvidia (NVDA). Shares have added about 5.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nvidia due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

NVIDIA Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

NVIDIA reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2025. The chip maker reported non-GAAP earnings of 68 cents per share for the aforementioned quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%. The reported figure soared 152% year over year while increasing 11% sequentially. Higher revenues, as well as improvement in gross margin and operating margin, drove the robust increase in earnings.

Fiscal second-quarter revenues climbed 122% and increased 15% sequentially to $30.04 billion. The robust growth in the top line was mainly driven by record sales in the Data Center end market and higher sales across the Gaming, Professional Visualization and Automotive end markets. The top line also beat the consensus mark of $28.42 billion.

NVIDIA Segment Details

NVIDIA reports revenues under two segments — Graphics and Compute & Networking.

Graphics includes GeForce GPUs for gaming and personal computers, the GeForce NOW game-streaming service and related infrastructure. The segment also offers solutions for gaming platforms, Quadro GPUs for enterprise design, GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing as well as automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Graphics accounted for 12% of fiscal second-quarter revenues. The segment’s top line soared 16% year over year while increasing 7% sequentially to $3.59 billion. Our fiscal fourth-quarter revenue estimates for the Graphics segment was pegged at $3.81 billion.

Compute & Networking represented 88% of fiscal second-quarter revenues. The segment comprises the Data Center platforms and systems for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and accelerated computing, the DRIVE development platform for autonomous vehicles and Jetson for robotics as well as other embedded platforms.

Compute & Networking revenues soared 154% year over year and 17% sequentially to $26.45 billion. Our fiscal fourth-quarter revenue estimate for this segment was pegged at $24.33 billion.

NVIDIA Market Platform Top-Line Details

Based on the market platform, revenues from Data Center (87.4% of revenues) jumped 154% year over year and 16% from the previous quarter to $26.27 billion. This robust rise was mainly driven by higher shipments of the Hopper GPU computing platform that is used for the training and inference of large language models, recommendation engines and generative AI applications. Our estimate for this end-market’s fiscal second-quarter revenues was pegged at $24.51 billion.

NVIDIA witnessed strong demand for its chips used in the Data Center by all customers in both compute and networking markets. During the fiscal second quarter, large cloud providers represented 45% of Data Center revenues while the remaining stemmed from consumer internet and enterprise companies.

Gaming revenues increased 16% year over year and 9% sequentially at $2.88 billion, accounting for 9.6% of the total revenues. The year-over-year surge reflects increased sales of its GeForce RTX 40 series family of GPUs (graphics processing units) and game console system-on-chips. Our estimate for the Gaming end-market’s second-quarter revenues was pegged at $2.77 billion.

Professional Visualization revenues (1.5% of revenues) increased 20% year over year and 6% sequentially to $454 million. The increase was primarily driven by the ramp of RTX GPU workstations based on the Ada architecture. Our estimate for the Professional Visualization end-market’s fiscal second-quarter revenues was pegged at $475.7 million.

Automotive sales (1.2% of revenues) in the reported quarter totaled $346 million, up 37% on a year-over-year basis and 5% sequentially. The increase was mainly driven by AI cockpit solutions and self-driving platforms. OEM and Other revenues (0.3% of revenues) were up 33% year over year and 13% sequentially to $88 million. Our estimate for the Automotive and OEM end markets’ fiscal second-quarter revenues were pegged at $294.6 million and $86.4 million, respectively.

NVDA Operating Details

NVIDIA’s non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 75.7% from 71.2% in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher Data Center sales and benefits from favorable component costs. However, non-GAAP gross margin contracted 320 basis points (bps) sequentially due to a higher mix of new products within the Data Center and inventory provisions for low-yielding Blackwell material.

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 52% year over year and 12% sequentially to $2.21 billion. The increase was due to higher compensations and related benefits. However, as a percentage of total revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses declined to 9.3% from 13.6% in the year-ago quarter and 9.6% in the previous quarter.

The non-GAAP operating income jumped 156% year over year and 10% sequentially to $19.94 billion, driven by higher revenues. Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 880 bps to 66.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 57.6% due to higher gross margin and lower operating expenses as a percentage of revenues. Sequentially, non-GAAP operating income contracted 290 bps due to a reduction in gross margin partially offset by lower operating expenses as a percentage of revenues.

NVIDIA’s non-GAAP net income margin of 56.4% for the second quarter improved 650 bps year over year but contracted 210 bps sequentially. This was the first time the company witnessed a sequential contraction in net income margin following eight quarters of improvement.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 28, 2024, NVDA’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $34.8 billion, up from $31.44 billion as of April 28. As of July 28, the total long-term debt was $8.46 billion, unchanged sequentially.

NVIDIA generated $14.5 billion in operating cash flow, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.3 billion but down from the previous quarter’s $15.3 billion. In the first half of fiscal 2025, it generated an operating cash flow of $29.8 billion. NVIDIA generated a free cash flow of $13.48 billion in the second quarter and $28.42 billion in the first half of fiscal 2025.

In the fiscal second quarter, the company returned $246 million to shareholders through dividend payouts and repurchased stocks worth $7.16 billion. In the first half of fiscal 2025, the company paid out $344 million in dividends and bought back stocks worth $14.9 billion.

At the end of the second quarter, it had a remaining share-repurchase authorization of approximately $7.5 billion. The board of directors recently approved a new $50 billion share repurchase authorization, bringing the total authorization to $57.5 billion, which has no expiration time.

NVDA Third-Quarter Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, NVIDIA anticipates revenues of $32.5 billion (+/-2%). The non-GAAP gross margin is projected at 75% (+/-50 bps). Non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated at $3 billion.

NVIDIA’s Blackwell Update

During its second-quarterearnings conference call NVIDIA revealed that it has executed a change to the Blackwell GPU mask to improve production yield and has shipped the same in the second quarter. It is expected to start ramping up the production of Blackwell in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and continue through fiscal 2026.

Earlier, NVIDIA stated that the ramp-up of Blackwell production will begin in 2024. However, the latest update signals that the production ramp-up could now start by the end of January 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 7.26% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Nvidia has a strong Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Nvidia has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.