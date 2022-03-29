Why Nvidia Is a Buy-and-Forget Stock

In this video, I will be talking about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and the recent announcements it made during the GTC event with regard to Omniverse. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

Omniverse can be seen as a virtual playground where you can train robots to do a specific job in the real world. According to CEO Jensen Huang, this is going to be one of the largest graphics opportunities the company has ever seen.

Omniverse is a subscription product, which will result in a predictive revenue stream in the years to come.

According to IDC, worldwide spending on artificial intelligence will jump from $85.3 billion this year to more than $204 billion by 2025, translating into a compound annual growth rate of more than 24.5%.

Companies like Pepsico and Amazon use Omniverse to build "digital twins" of their warehouses and create simulations to see how they can best optimize their distribution centers.

and use Omniverse to build "digital twins" of their warehouses and create simulations to see how they can best optimize their distribution centers. Nvidia and Kroger , the nation's largest grocer, announced a strategic collaboration to reimagine the shopping experience using AI-enabled applications and services.

, the nation's largest grocer, announced a strategic collaboration to reimagine the shopping experience using AI-enabled applications and services. Last quarter, the company reported that the professional visualization segment (the segment Omniverse falls under) was up 109% year over year to $643 million, an increase of 11% from the previous quarter. It is the company's fastest-growing segment.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Mar. 28, 2022. The video was published on Mar. 29, 2022.

