Why Nvidia, Intel, Marvell, and Other AI Stocks Plunged Today

Key Points

Hopes for interest rate cuts are fading.

A steep run-up in AI stocks' valuations made them more exposed to a pullback.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Many tech stocks fell on Friday, as the artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled rally ran out of steam.

Here's how some of the top AI stocks fared today:

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The culprit

The downturn appears to have been sparked by a strong jobs report that stoked fears of interest rate hikes.

Many investors were hoping that the conflict in the Middle East would be resolved, energy prices would fall, inflation would subside, and the Federal Reserve would be free to cut interest rates.

Those hopes were dashed on Friday after job growth in May was much stronger than expected, with U.S. nonfarm payrolls rising to a seasonally adjusted 172,000 versus a consensus analyst estimate of 80,000.

While positive for job seekers, the report makes it harder for the Federal Reserve to justify rate cuts. Reducing interest rates when unemployment is already low can stoke inflation and overheat the economy.

Growth stocks are particularly sensitive to interest rate movements, as a higher portion of their value is derived from their future profits. When interest rates rise, investors discount those projected earnings at a higher rate, thereby viewing them as less valuable today.

There were signs

Evidence was mounting that AI stocks were due for a pullback even before the jobs report was released.

A few sentences from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang were all that it took to drive semiconductor giant Marvell up more than 30% in a single day earlier this week.

Yet at the same time, Alphabet's $80 billion equity offering reminded investors that AI-driven growth comes at a steep cost, while Broadcom's quarterly report showed that even a leading AI chipmaker could fail to meet Wall Street's sky-high demands.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,342,065!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, Intel, Marvell Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.