Why This Nvidia-Backed Robotaxi Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD) were soaring on Tuesday. The stock was up 24% as of 1:45 p.m. ET. The move comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

The autonomous vehicle pioneer yesterday announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with Uber Technologies. This drove investor enthusiasm.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

WeRide and Uber expand their partnership

WeRide and Uber announced a major expansion of their existing partnership on Monday. The companies will add 15 additional cities globally over the next five years -- including locations in Europe -- to the rollout of WeRide's robotaxi services. The announcement makes one of the largest partnerships of its kind in the autonomous vehicle industry and helps accelerate the timeline for WeRide's global deployment of its technology.

Under the terms of the partnership, WeRide's robotaxi services will be available through the Uber app in these new markets, while Uber will handle fleet operations. This division of responsibilities plays to each company's strengths: WeRide provides the autonomous technology, and Uber contributes its existing massive user base and operational expertise.

The expanded partnership builds on the companies' initial collaboration in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

WeRide could be pulling ahead

Yesterday's announcement suggests China-headquartered WeRide is pulling ahead of many autonomous vehicle competitors in the race to actually bring the technology to market. However, stiff competition remains from major players like Tesla and Alphabet-backed Waymo. Uber also announced today it was partnering with Pony AI to roll out in certain Middle East markets, with more to come.

WeRide operates deep in the red, but that is not unusual for a company like it. This will change once its technology establishes itself and sales grow. The company's stock is also slightly better priced than Pony AI's, and it has the backing of Nvidia. For those with patience and a high risk tolerance, I think WeRide is a good pick.

Should you invest $1,000 in WeRide right now?

Before you buy stock in WeRide, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and WeRide wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $611,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,613!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.