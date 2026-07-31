Why nVent Electric Crushed Estimates Again (Hint: It's Not Just Due to AI Data Centers)

Key Points

AI data center demand remains a major growth driver for nVent, but it's now seeing broad-based order growth.

Management has increased full-year guidance multiple times in 2026.

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Shares in nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) soared by more than 15% in early trading today, only to settle somewhat to a high single-digit gain by early afternoon. It's a startling performance from a stock that's up 54% in 2026, and a whopping 397% over the last five years.

nVent crushes estimates and raises again

It's no secret that nVent's electrical connection and protection solutions make it an excellent pick-and-shovel play on the increasing demand for power driven by AI data centers, and the company's recent results did not disappoint on that front. However, that's not the full story of the second-quarter results, because the company became the latest industrial stock to report excellent results after Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works recently raised their full-year guidance, citing improving short-cycle orders.

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The latter is exactly what nVent is seeing, with CEO Beth Wozniak noting on the second-quarter earnings call: "The better-than-expected sales were primarily driven by the infrastructure vertical, led by data centers, along with stronger demand in our short-cycle business," with growth occurring "across every vertical and every geography."

Data center demand continues to boom, too.

In a sense, nVent's old-economy end markets (industrial and commercial/residential construction) came together with the new-economy (AI data centers) to boost both sales and the company's outlook. Management raised its full-year guidance for the second time this year.

nVent Full Year Guidance February May July Organic sales growth 10%-13% 21%-23% 32%-34% Adjusted EPS $4-$4.15 $4.45-$4.55 $5-$5.10

Wozniak also confirmed that its data center end market had strong "orders thus far" in the third quarter. All told, the results and guidance illustrate the potential for earnings improvement among companies exposed to favorable end-market trends, and there could be more to come if the old economy continues to contribute alongside the new economy for nVent.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.