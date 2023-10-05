News & Insights

Markets
NUVL

Why Nuvalent Stock Skyrocketed 35% This Week

October 05, 2023 — 07:13 pm EDT

Written by Steve Symington for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL) are up 35.3% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company announced favorable data in a trial for a key lung cancer drug.

So what

In a press release Wednesday, the clinical-stage biopharma announced favorable preliminary safety and clinical-activity data from the phase 1 dose-escalation portion of its ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of its NVL-655 cancer drug for patients with advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

ALK stands for anaplastic lymphoma kinase, a gene that can lead to cancer when triggered. NVL-655 was designed to overcome challenges of emergent treatment resistance, brain metastases, and off-target central nervous system adverse events that could limit the use of currently available treatments.

Nuvalent says its data shows NVL-655 was well tolerated "and treatment-related adverse events were generally mild," with at least a partial response in 45% of ALK-positive NSCLC patients.

Now what

Chief medical officer Christopher Turner said management is "strongly encouraged" by the preliminary data, adding that the company will present an update to the data at a symposium later this month. Management will also hold a conference call the morning of Oct. 13.

To be clear, not all of Nuvalent's eggs are in the NVL-655 basket; the drug candidate is one of four programs in the company's pipeline -- though it's also one of only two treatments in that pipeline currently undergoing clinical trials. In any case, this is a big step in the right direction for Nuvalent, and the stock is understandably popping in response.

10 stocks we like better than Nuvalent
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nuvalent wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NUVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.