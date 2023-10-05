Why Nuvalent Stock Skyrocketed 35% This Week

What happened

Shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL) are up 35.3% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company announced favorable data in a trial for a key lung cancer drug.

So what

In a press release Wednesday, the clinical-stage biopharma announced favorable preliminary safety and clinical-activity data from the phase 1 dose-escalation portion of its ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of its NVL-655 cancer drug for patients with advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

ALK stands for anaplastic lymphoma kinase, a gene that can lead to cancer when triggered. NVL-655 was designed to overcome challenges of emergent treatment resistance, brain metastases, and off-target central nervous system adverse events that could limit the use of currently available treatments.

Nuvalent says its data shows NVL-655 was well tolerated "and treatment-related adverse events were generally mild," with at least a partial response in 45% of ALK-positive NSCLC patients.

Now what

Chief medical officer Christopher Turner said management is "strongly encouraged" by the preliminary data, adding that the company will present an update to the data at a symposium later this month. Management will also hold a conference call the morning of Oct. 13.

To be clear, not all of Nuvalent's eggs are in the NVL-655 basket; the drug candidate is one of four programs in the company's pipeline -- though it's also one of only two treatments in that pipeline currently undergoing clinical trials. In any case, this is a big step in the right direction for Nuvalent, and the stock is understandably popping in response.

10 stocks we like better than Nuvalent

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nuvalent wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.