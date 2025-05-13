Why NuScale Power Stock Was Surging Today

Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), the development-stage maker of small modular reactors, beat estimates in its first-quarter earnings report and is making progress with a range of initiatives.

As of 10:48 a.m. ET, the stock was up 17.2% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

NuScale takes a step forward

NuScale reported $13.4 million in revenue in the first quarter, well above the $1.4 million it earned in the quarter a year ago and the analyst consensus at $3.4 million.

That increase in revenue was driven by its FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) Phase 2 Project with Fluor and its Technology License Agreement for the RoPower Doicesti power plant. Infrastructure company Fluor is a majority owner of NuScale, which arguably gives it a competitive advantage.

NuScale controlled its operating expenses in the quarter, which fell from $44.6 million to $42.3 million. Its operating loss narrowed from $44 million to $35.3 million.

What's next for NuScale Power?

NuScale remains the only small modular reactor company to be certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The company also expects Standard Design Approval for increasing power output per module from 50 MWe (megawatt electric) to 77 MWe by July. NuScale is in discussions with as many as 10 potential customers, and expects to receive a firm customer order this year.

The momentum in the business seems to be building and NuScale is well-capitalized, with $521.4 million in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.

With demand for power expected to soar as artificial intelligence (AI) takes off, NuScale could be a big winner. The nuclear stock is speculative, but it's worth watching, especially for investors looking for a different way to gain exposure to AI.

Should you invest $1,000 in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $598,613!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $753,878!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 169% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.