Why NuScale Power Stock Ripped 15% Higher Today

Key Points NuScale Power's exclusive commercialization partner has signed a landmark 6-gigawatt deal.

One analyst sees at least 50% upside in the nuclear energy stock.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) stock made big moves today, surging 15.8% at its highest point in trading Wednesday and still going at 13.7% as of 1:10 p.m. ET. With today's gains, shares of the nuclear energy company are already up 23% this month as of this writing.

NuScale Power, which is building small modular reactors (SMRs) but has yet to commercialize its products, just signed a landmark deal that marks the largest SMR deployment ever in U.S. history.

NuScale Power's key partner charges up

On Sept. 2, ENTRA1 Energy announced an agreement to deploy six plants to supply the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) with up to 6 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear power capacity across seven states. TVA is the nation's largest public power supplier, and that 6 GW of capacity is enough to power nearly 4.5 million homes or 60 data centers and highlights the potential of public-private partnerships in the buildout of nuclear energy technologies in the U.S.

So what does that have to do with NuScale Power? Everything.

You see, ENTRA1 Energy is also NuScale Power's exclusive global commercialization partner. In other words, ENTRA1 Energy holds the exclusive rights to develop, commercialize, and sell NuScale Power's modules and SMR technology through its own energy plants, and that will include the six it will build for TVA.

This is a landmark moment for NuScale Power given the magnitude of the deal, and it comes as no surprise that analysts and investors alike gave the stock much love today.

Is NuScale Power headed another 50% higher from here?

At least two analysts raised their price targets on NuScale Power stock after the announcement. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity, in particular, see huge potential following the TVA-ENTRA1 Energy deal and raised the nuclear energy stock's price target by $16 to $60 per share. Even after today's big move, that price objective would mean another 50% upside in NuScale Power stock.

NuScale Power's SMR design is the only one certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. In May, it won the nuclear regulator's approval for its second design. That, coupled with the TVA deal, should power up ENTRA1 Energy's operations and push NuScale Power closer to generating its first revenue. As NuScale Power continues to strengthen its partnership with ENTRA1 Energy and given President Donald Trump's pro-nuclear energy stand, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock inch higher and higher.

