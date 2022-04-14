Why Nucor Stock Shot Up to All-Time Highs This Week

What happened

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) has been on a tear since I last wrote about the company in late March when the stock hit a 52-week high. The steel stock has done it again this week, rocketing another 10.7% as of 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It even hit an all-time high of $166.81 a share.

Nucor shares aren't flying because of a fluke, as you might see within a week's time.

So what

Russia continues to invade parts of Ukraine, which is urging more nations to impose sanctions on imports of key commodities from Russia. The sanctions have roiled the global commodity markets, including steel, as both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of pig iron, a key input in steelmaking.

Prices have shot up as a result; U.S. hot-rolled coil steel had jumped 47% from March 1 to April 12, according to data from media company Argus.

As the largest steel company in the U.S., Nucor is positioned to make a lot of money from rising steel prices. In fact, you'll get a glimpse into how much it's actually making a week from now when the company reports earnings. Expectations are high, which is also what's driving more investor money into the stock this week.

Nucor will report its first-quarter numbers on April 21, and it's already raised the bar high by projecting record earnings. In fact, management expects to report earnings ranging from $7.20 to $7.30 per share, or more than twice what it earned in the same quarter last year.

Now what

A quick look at Nucor's historical numbers tells me its first quarter should be its most profitable first quarter in its history. So seeing its shares hit all-time highs alongside profits makes complete sense.

There's one thing to remember, though: Steel prices were even higher this time last year, so there's a fair chance Nucor might not throw around the word "record" in its second-quarter or full-year outlook, as some expect. That, however, shouldn't make any difference to investors in this rock-solid dividend stock over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Nucor

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nucor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.