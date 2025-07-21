Why Nucor (NUE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Nucor (NUE) closed at $142.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

The steel company's stock has climbed by 13.14% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nucor in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.53, reflecting a 5.6% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.41 billion, indicating a 4.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

NUE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.28 per share and revenue of $31.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.97% and +3.3%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nucor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.19% higher within the past month. Nucor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Nucor is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.71.

Meanwhile, NUE's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Steel - Producers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.96.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Nucor Corporation (NUE)

