Why Nucor is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (NUE)

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Nucor Corp. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.61% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $124,522,089 worth of NUE shares.

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Nucor Corp. is $2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/30/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NUE, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

NUE+Dividend+History+Chart

NUE operates in the Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining sector, among companies like Ternium S A (TX), and Southern Copper Corp (SCCO).

