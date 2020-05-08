Why Nu Skin Enterprises Blasted Nearly 30% Higher on Thursday

What happened

The stock market had a good day on Thursday, but Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) had a day for the ages. The personal care company's shares closed just under 28% higher on the back of estimates-crushing results from the first quarter of fiscal 2020, and 2020 guidance.

In Q1, Nu Skin took in revenue of $518 million, 17% lower on a year-over-year basis. However, it trounced the average analyst estimate of just under $481 million. While net income fell by a steep 54% to $19.7 million, at $0.36 per share it was well higher than the collective prognosticator forecast of $0.25.

Nu Skin said that its efforts in the digital sphere and in logistics had borne fruit during the coronavirus outbreak.

"More than 80 percent of our revenue comes through our digital properties which have been enhanced by our strategic investments in technology infrastructure and digital tools," it said in the earnings release. "Additionally, our manufacturing and supply chain investments have enabled us to effectively manage inventory and fulfill customer orders worldwide through very challenging circumstances."

Nu Skin proffered guidance for its current Q2 and for the entirety of 2020. It believes that for the full year it will reap $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion in revenue, with per-share earnings coming in at $2.05 to $2.35. These ranges both fall below the 2019 results. Yet even at the low end, they are well above the average analyst estimates.

