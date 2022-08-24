Why Nu Holdings Surged 8.7% Higher Today

What happened

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) saw its stock price soar on Wednesday, jumping more than 13% in early afternoon trading. At the closing bell, it was up about 8.7% for the day to $4.95 on what was an overall positive day on the markets, with all three major indexes finishing higher.

The holding company for the Brazil-based digital bank, Nubank, continues its forward momentum with some recent executive appointments the market reacted positively to.

So what

According to a regulatory filing posted Aug. 23, the company announced that its co-founder, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, who is the current CEO of its Brazil operations, will take on the added role of chief growth officer. In this position, she will manage market team operations and customer-centric growth strategies in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

Also, CEO David Vélez Osorno will maintain oversight of the company's operational management and will prioritize long-term strategy, including product development, market expansion, and M&A. Current COO Youssef Lahrech will also take the role of president, taking responsibility for day-to-day activities and budgets, while Jagpreet Singh Duggal has been named chief product officer, supporting innovation, product development, and portfolio expansion.

This news follows a solid second-quarter earnings report, released on Aug. 15. Nu Holdings saw revenue hit a record $1.2 billion, up 230% year over year, and gross profit jumped 109% to $363 million. Also, it increased its customer base in Brazil by 51% to 62.3 million and achieved profitability in the first of the year in Brazil, its largest market, with net income of $13 million. In addition, it increased its customer base in Mexico, its second-largest market, by six times to 2.7 million.

Now what

Overall, Nu Holdings had a $29.9 million net loss in the quarter, up from 15.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, due to higher share-based compensation and related tax effects. But it did become profitable in its largest market, Brazil, and the rapid growth in revenue and customers is promising for the stock, which Warren Buffett has in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

The market reacted favorably to the executive appointments, which seems to signal that the company is planning to expand its products and presence in a huge addressable market of Central and South America. It is certainly a stock to watch.

10 stocks we like better than Nu Holdings Ltd.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nu Holdings Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.